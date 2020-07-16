8/21/1957 - 7/2/2020 A tragic accident ends the life of Karen Ackermann. She was born in Exeter, New Hampshire, the eldest child of Laird and Marlene Towle. She graduated from Bowie Senior High and earned a BS and a MA at the University of Maryland. She was a senior editor at Roman-Littlefield. Karen was an avid reader, gardener, photographer and cyclist. She loved cats and is survived by Eddie and Callie. Karen is survived by her parents, Laird and Marlene Towle; brother, Glenn Towle; sister, Leslie Wolfinger; and sister-in-law, Kim Towle. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and one grandniece.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store