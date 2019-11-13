Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-2222 Visitation 11:00 AM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Service 1:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Leigh Williford of Edgewater, MD passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Born on May 15, 1953 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Joan Marie (Long) Williford and the late Dr. Frederick Leighton Williford and step-mother Phyllis Williford. Karen was raised in Rockville, MD. Karen was employed by Matthew Moving Company for 35 years and eventually became Vice President of Administration until the business was sold in 2010. She continued her employment in the moving industry before her final retirement in 2016. She especially enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family, reading, boating, traveling, and a love for the ocean. Everyone who knew Karen was touched by her sweet nature and kindness to others. She was a member of AL assistance league Chesapeake. She is survived by her husband of 22 years Jim Dungan, step-son Jason Dungan and fiance' Shelly of Ijamsville, MD, grandchildren Kyla Dungan and Ever Dungan, sister Connie Woods and husband Paul of Walkersville, MD, and brother Brad Williford and wife Maggie of Holly Springs, NC, sister-in-law Nancy Williford and nephews Kevin Woods, Jeff Williford, Josh Williford, Kyle Williford, and nieces, Christine Woods and Caroline Williford, 4 great nieces and 1 great nephew. Karen was preceded in death by her brother Frederick L. Williford, Jr. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue in Annapolis, MD. A gathering of friends and family will start at 11:00 am followed by a service at 1:00 pm. Following the service, friends and family are invited to attend a second gathering at the home of Nick and Debbie Rebro, 21004 Cog Wheel Way, Germantown, MD 20876. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be made at

