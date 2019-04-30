Karl A. Miller

Service Information
Simplicity Cremation and Funeral Services, Thomas Allen, P.A. - Glen Burnie
244 Eighth Avenue NW
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-777-5295
Obituary
With deep sadness Karl Alan Miller passed away on April 26, 2019. Karl was preceded in death by his loving mother, Bonnie J Miller (Shifflett) and his son, Jordan K. Miller. He is survived by his sons, Brandon Miller and Tristan Miller and his father and stepmother, Kenneth and Deborah Miller as well as his long-time companion Lisa Sieck. Viewing and service will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 6-9 PM at Simplicity Funeral Services, 244 8th Avenue, Glen Burnie. simplicitycfs.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
