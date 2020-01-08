Karl Francis Atwater, Jr. passed away on January 1, 2020. Beloved son of Betty Sue Micklo of Pasadena, MD; loving brother of Michele Atwater of Pasadena, MD; dear father of Christopher Atwater of Salisbury, MD; loving nephew of Teresa & Greg Purbough of Somerset, PA, Donald & Patsy Hicks of Front Royal, VA and Duane & Bonnie Hicks of Baltimore, MD. Karl was predeceased by his father Karl F. Atwater, Sr. and his step father Richard "MICK" Micklo. Karl is also survived by many cousins, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 3 to 6 PM Only. Cremation to follow. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020