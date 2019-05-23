Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karyn Tunnicliff. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 106 Shamrock Road Chester , MD 21619 (410)-643-2226 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 106 Shamrock Road Chester , MD 21619 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 106 Shamrock Road Chester , MD 21619 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karyn R. Tunnicliff of Chester, MD, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home. She was 68.Born in Annapolis, MD on January 14, 1951, Karyn was the daughter of the late John and Helen Holden Riley. Karyn worked for the Natural Resources Police as an Administrative Officer from July 1989 until she retired in October 2018. Her responsibilities included coordinating the purchase of all supplies, uniforms and equipment needed for the Natural Resources Police. She was also responsible for the fitting of body armor. She considered each police officer as family (one of her children) and did her job with the care and dedication to ensure officer safety. Karyn was a gardener, loved antiques and had a special place in her heart for animals. Her truck was her pride and joy along with sweets. She loved dark chocolate the best and made the best pumpkin pie. Karyn loved to go places with her family when she was able and took care of her mother in the last years of her mom's life. In January 2018 Karyn suffered a stoke and survived due to a caring fellow employee that realized she would never miss a day of work. Life had put many hardships in front of Karyn but she had a large area of love in her heart. She will be missed by her friends and family. Karyn is survived by her brother, Thomas "Joe" Riley (Sondra) of Edgewater, MD. She was predeceased by her parents. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, June 5, from 4-6 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD, where a memorial service will begin at 6 PM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Animal Welfare League, 201 Clay Drive, Queenstown, MD 21658.

Karyn R. Tunnicliff of Chester, MD, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home. She was 68.Born in Annapolis, MD on January 14, 1951, Karyn was the daughter of the late John and Helen Holden Riley. Karyn worked for the Natural Resources Police as an Administrative Officer from July 1989 until she retired in October 2018. Her responsibilities included coordinating the purchase of all supplies, uniforms and equipment needed for the Natural Resources Police. She was also responsible for the fitting of body armor. She considered each police officer as family (one of her children) and did her job with the care and dedication to ensure officer safety. Karyn was a gardener, loved antiques and had a special place in her heart for animals. Her truck was her pride and joy along with sweets. She loved dark chocolate the best and made the best pumpkin pie. Karyn loved to go places with her family when she was able and took care of her mother in the last years of her mom's life. In January 2018 Karyn suffered a stoke and survived due to a caring fellow employee that realized she would never miss a day of work. Life had put many hardships in front of Karyn but she had a large area of love in her heart. She will be missed by her friends and family. Karyn is survived by her brother, Thomas "Joe" Riley (Sondra) of Edgewater, MD. She was predeceased by her parents. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, June 5, from 4-6 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD, where a memorial service will begin at 6 PM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Animal Welfare League, 201 Clay Drive, Queenstown, MD 21658. Published in The Capital Gazette from May 23 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.