1/1
Katharine Valinotti
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katharine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katharine "Katie" L. Valinotti, 57, of Pasadena, MD, died on November 18, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mrs. Valinotti was born on May 16, 1963 in New Orleans, LA to Katharine "Missy" Lawrence and the late G. Bryant M. Lawrence, Jr. She was raised in the North Shore area of Pasadena, MD where she attended Chesapeake High School and was a member of their Track Team. After graduating, Katie moved to Florida where she married Tony Valinotti and worked as the Office Manager of his construction company. She eventually made her way back to Maryland and began a career with the Federal Government at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Carderock. In addition to her father, Katharine is preceded in death by her sister, Susan Lawrence Barr. She is survived by her loving mother, Katharine "Missy" Lawrence; beloved husband, Anthony "Tony" Valinotti, III; sons, Brian Scott Ostrom and Anthony Valinotti, IV; daughters, Jennifer Maurine Lawrence and Susan Louise Valinotti; brother, George "G.B." Lawrence, III; and sister, Lauretta Lawrence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church (Outreach), 8680 Fort Smallwood Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
I'm heartbroken to learn of Katie's passing. I knew Katie from NSWC Carderock Division and she always had a beautiful smile and was always full of energy! With loving thoughts and prayers to her family and friends, KP
Kathy "KP" Pellicci
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved