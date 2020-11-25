Katharine "Katie" L. Valinotti, 57, of Pasadena, MD, died on November 18, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mrs. Valinotti was born on May 16, 1963 in New Orleans, LA to Katharine "Missy" Lawrence and the late G. Bryant M. Lawrence, Jr. She was raised in the North Shore area of Pasadena, MD where she attended Chesapeake High School and was a member of their Track Team. After graduating, Katie moved to Florida where she married Tony Valinotti and worked as the Office Manager of his construction company. She eventually made her way back to Maryland and began a career with the Federal Government at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Carderock. In addition to her father, Katharine is preceded in death by her sister, Susan Lawrence Barr. She is survived by her loving mother, Katharine "Missy" Lawrence; beloved husband, Anthony "Tony" Valinotti, III; sons, Brian Scott Ostrom and Anthony Valinotti, IV; daughters, Jennifer Maurine Lawrence and Susan Louise Valinotti; brother, George "G.B." Lawrence, III; and sister, Lauretta Lawrence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church (Outreach), 8680 Fort Smallwood Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122.



Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.