Kathe Mimnaugh Kramer; 67, a loving and loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister passed into God's arms peacefully at home, July 3, 2019. Kathe was generous, gracious, creative and strong. She brought laughter and sparkle to our lives through her art, writing, and cooking. Her spirit is with us. Kathe moved to Annapolis in 1972 from Potomac, Maryland and New Canaan Connecticut. Services will be private. Donations in Kathe's memory may be made to the National Cancer Institute or .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019