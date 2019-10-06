Katherine (Kay/Nanny) Gonsalves passed away on 1 Oct 2019 in Severna Park, MD surrounded by her loving family at the age of 89. Kay was born on 6 July 1930 in Providence, Rhode Island to Vincent and Lucy Grossi, and married Donald F. Gonsalves on 4 July 1952. She spent her early years in Warwick, RI, lived in East Providence, RI and resided in Severna Park, MD for the past 40 plus years. She was predeceased by both parents, siblings Frank (Sonny) Grossi and Virginia (Sheena) Boccanfusco. She was a loving mother to Donna Hagaman, Linda Nolan (husband John), Cheryl Sparfven, and Donald J. Gonsalves (wife Bethanie); adoring Nanny to 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, as well as those she adopted into her extended family; and caring aunt and cousin to many. After a variety of occupations, Kay spent the 15 years prior to her retirement as a cafeteria worker for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Kay was a member of Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, her lady's lunch bunch, and a staunch supporter of our US Military Troops. She enjoyed cooking and feeding a crowd, watching and feeding birds, and was frequently seen shooing squirrels away from her bird feeders. Some of her greatest joys were the large family vacations in Ocean City, MD, and making family memories. The family sends a special thanks to the staff at Future Care Chesapeake and Hospice of the Chesapeake. There will be a celebration of life at a date to be determined and updated on the funeral home web page found below. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude's, March of Dimes, Susan G. Komen, or the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019