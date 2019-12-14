Guest Book View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine L. Harman, 97, of Rock Hall, formally Severn, passed away on December 11, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Severn, Maryland on January 06, 1922 to the late M. Lillian and Norman W. Clark, Sr. Upon graduating high school, she attended Towson State Teachers College and at age 20 began teaching at Severn Elementary School. After marriage and the start of her family, Katherine transitioned to substitute teaching, which she continued for many years. Katherine enjoyed finding a good bargain, traveling to Brownsville, Texas and spending time and cooking for her family and her many friends. In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her brother Norman W. Clark Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Harman of 72 years (December 26th they would have celebrated 73 years); two sons Randy Harman and his wife Audrey and Craig Harman and his wife Kathy; her grandchildren Sarah Crawford (Jason), Sherri Abrahamson (Jon), Ashley Deysher (Chris), Nick Harman (Ellen Rose), Rachel Manning (Rob), and Patricia Redmiles; her great-grandchildren Lucas Crawford, Emma Crawford, Ava Abrahamson, Eliana Abrahamson, Abby Deysher, McKenzie Deysher, Everett Harman and Hayden Redmiles; also her sister-in-law Betty Clark. Katherine is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company (21500 Rock Hall Ave, Rock Hall, MD 21661 – Phone: 410-639-7888). For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019

