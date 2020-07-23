Katherine Elizabeth Norton Munch passed away peacefully at her home in New Hope, Pennsylvania on July 8, 2020. Kennie, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Boston, Massachusetts on December 11, 1939. She attended Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Newton, Massachusetts and Mary Mount College in Tarrytown, New York. She lived in New York City until she moved to St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. where she and her husband Peter ran the Athena, a five star charter yacht. After leaving the charter business , Peter, Kennie and her daughter Tina moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where Kennie became a homemaker and Peter a yacht broker. The family soon moved to Annapolis, Maryland where Kennie discovered her love of Doberman Pinschers. She became accomplished in showing and breeding her Dobes. After her husband, Peter passed away, Kennie moved to New Hope, Pennsylvania in 1999. Kennie was a patron of the arts, returning to New York City often to enjoy opera, theater and cabaret. Kennie also enjoyed fine dining and was a gourmet cook herself. Kennie was predeceased by her husband of 24 years, Peter J. Munch. She is survived by her daughter Christina P. Lewis, her granddaughter Kaila E. Lewis, her son-in-law Cedric D. Lewis of Annapolis, MD, her brother Frederick G. Norton, his wife Judith L. Haigh of Bowdoin, ME and her beloved Doberman Fannie. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a Celebration of Life in New Hope, PA and Annapolis, MD at a date that allows for a proper gathering of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Kennie's honor to FACT Bucks County, New Hope, PA (https://www.factbuckscounty.org
), or your local Hospice.