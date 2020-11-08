Katherine Wallace, age 91, of Prince Fredrick, Maryland, passed peacefully on Saturday October 31, 2020. Katherine was born in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late John Hoy Brown, Jr. and Alice Blanche Anderson. She was sister to Rosemary O'Driscoll of Prescott Valley, AZ, and was preceded in death by siblings Alice Jean Perrigo, John. H. Brown, III, Wilma Kirchner and Kenneth Brown. Katherine attended Hyattsville High School and worked as a mortgage loan secretary. She was married to Donald R. Dixon from 1945 to 1982 and raised 3 children, Patricia D. Pugliese (James); Beverly D. Heberer (Michael); and Donald R. Dixon Jr. (Ingrid). After Katherine and Donald were divorced, she married William H.S. Wallace (Bill) in 1985, blending their families at that time to include William Wallace, Jr. (Betsy); Bob Wallace; and Elizabeth Bachert. She deeply appreciated the continued love and support of Rhonda McLean (Harry); Robert Kirchner (Mary) and Julie Nicholson. Katherine and Bill made their home in Churchton, Maryland for over twenty-three years and loved looking out at the Chesapeake Bay. She and Bill loved to travel taking some twenty-five cruises, many bus trips and family beach adventures during their marriage. Among the most memorable were the two family trips to Disney World for Thanksgiving in 1996 and 1999. Katherine and Bill were active members in Friendship United Methodist Church, the local Senior Centers and danced their way through life. One of her greatest joys was her eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren over the years. GG, as she became fondly known by all, enjoyed every moment she could spend with them together or individually. Over the years, the children enjoyed Easter Egg Hunts, crab feasts and baking Christmas cookies with her. She is also survived by many friends, nieces and nephews as well as extended family members who enriched her life and who she treasured. Services for Katherine will be private. Her family hopes to have a celebration of her life in 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, Friendship, MD or Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons, MD.



