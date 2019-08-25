On August 17, 2019, Katherine Riley Ward in Venice, FL. Beloved wife of the late John Ward; devoted mother of the late Robert Ward (Karen), Timothy Ward (Janet), Raymond Ward (Kay), Linda Barrett, Christine Ward and Teresa Robshaw; A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at St. John Neumann Church, 620 N Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Katherine's name to St. Mary's Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 or Tidewell Hospice House, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019