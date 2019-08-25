Katherine Ward (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Ward.
Service Information
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL
34231
(941)-921-4247
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Church
620 N Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

On August 17, 2019, Katherine Riley Ward in Venice, FL. Beloved wife of the late John Ward; devoted mother of the late Robert Ward (Karen), Timothy Ward (Janet), Raymond Ward (Kay), Linda Barrett, Christine Ward and Teresa Robshaw; A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at St. John Neumann Church, 620 N Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Katherine's name to St. Mary's Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 or Tidewell Hospice House, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.