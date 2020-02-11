Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Black Purdy. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Black Purdy passed away on February 9, 2019, at the Hospice of the Chesapeake. She was born on October 2, 1916 in Easley, SC, and grew up in Greer, SC. She moved to Maryland in 1944 when she married John M Purdy of Annapolis on July 5, 1944. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John M Purdy, a daughter Martha Maddocks, a grandson, Douglas Palmer and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by a daughter, Janis Brewer, granddaughters Mitzi Harp (Joyce), Dina Palmer (Steve), Sarah Sumpolec (Jeff), Melissa Schaum (David) and grandson Butch Palmer (Debbie). She is also survived by two brothers, Donald Black of Greer, SC, and Lyman Black of Paris, TN. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. While living in Annapolis, she worked at Tilghman Co Jewelers for over forty years and was a volunteer at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was a devoted member of Heritage Baptist Church. After her husband's death, she moved to Fredericksburg, VA in 2001 where she lived with her granddaughter Sarah's family. While living there, she continued her volunteer work at Mary Washington Hospital and was an active member of Spotswood Baptist Church. In early 2019, she moved to The Annapolitan Assisted Living in Annapolis. During her entire life, the most important things to her were faith and family. Her large extended family felt thankful and blessed to have had this wonderful woman in our lives for so many years. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to Heritage Baptist Church of Annapolis or the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Visitation will be between 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM at Taylor's. Interment will be private. An online guest book is available at

