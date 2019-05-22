Kathleen "Katy" Brennan, 53 of Arnold, Maryland passed away on Friday May 10th peacefully in her home. Katy will forever be missed and remembered by her daughters Jenifer Burton and Colleen Browne and other family members. Katy was born in Syracuse, New York and later moved to Arnold where she graduated from Severna Park High School. She then received her bachelor's degree from Salisbury University and worked in the banking industry. Katy is survived by her mother, Mary Brennan; siblings Mary Jo Jones, Joseph Brennan, and Kevin Brennan; granddaughter Olivia Burton as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the YWCA in Katy's name at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E92426&id=1
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 22, 2019