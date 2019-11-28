Kathleen T. Evans, "Kathy", 84, a 16-year resident of Edgewater, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Kathy was born on New Year's Day 1935 to the late Martin and Bridget Mellett. She was a graduate of Anacostia High School and worked as a bookkeeper for her late husband's body shop business. She enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, feeding wildlife, squirrels, birds, stray cats, the Washington Redskins, and could fix anything small. Kathy joined her husband of 52 years, whom she missed dearly, William F. Evans. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings; Jerry Mellett (who was also a "New Year's Baby"), Johanna Kelliher, and Peggy O'Neill. She is survived by her children William "Joe" J. Evans of White Plains, MD, Robert "Bob" K. Evans of Davidsonville, MD and MaryAnn (Robert) Bradley of Riva, MD; grandchildren, Robert and Melissa Bradley, and Rene, and Craig Bradley; and nieces, Kathy Kelliher, Kathy Burgess, and Meg Furman. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 12 pm at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035. If you wish to be in the funeral procession to the cemetery, you are asked to meet at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD no later than 11:30 am. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019