Kathleen I. Smith, 68, of Pasadena, passed away on March 11, 2019. She was born in Washington, DC to Hazel and the late Frank Daniels Jr. She was very active at the Pasadena Senior Center. Kathy enjoyed crocheting, cross stitch, bowling and was an avid reader and movie collector. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcia Hartlove. Kathy is survived by her sons, John J. Smith II and his wife, Cynthia, Frank Smith and his wife, Cindy; mother, Hazel Daniels; and two grandchildren, Gavin and Cheyenne Smith. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Sunday, March 17th, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900; Arlington, VA 22202 or by visiting . For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen I. Smith.
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019