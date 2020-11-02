Kathleen Claudette Lewis, 80, a thirty-three year resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Upper Marlboro, MD, died on Friday, October 30 at La Casa Assisted Living of natural causes after battling Alzheimer's disease for 10 years. Born on April 15, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Claude W. and Margaret K. Brown, Claudette was a 1958 graduate of Bladensburg High School. In a career spanning 40 years she worked for the AFL-CIO as an administrative assistant in Washington, DC and later as Registrar of the George Meany Center for Labor Studies College Degree Program. Claudette was a longtime member of Mt. Oak Methodist Church in Mitchellville, MD and Chesapeake Christian Fellowship in Davidsonville, MD. She was a tireless volunteer in both her community of Heritage Harbour and her church. Claudette is survived by her beloved husband of 42-years, William F. Lewis; two daughters, Lora Sargent of Amherst, NH and Cheryl Stoner of Riva, MD; a stepson, Bill Lewis, II of Centreville, MD; a sister, Margie Christensen of Myrtle Beach, SC and five grandchildren, Kyle Sargent of Milford, NH, Jessica Mooney of Kent Island, MD, Billy Lewis, III of Durham, NC, Olivia Lewis of Centreville, MD, and Dawn Stoner of Laurel, MD. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Claudette's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, November 6 from 4 pm until her memorial service begins at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. An online guestbook is available at: