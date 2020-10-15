Kathleen Elizabeth Matkins, of Arnold, passed away on October 12, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1945 to Frank and Audrey McGuire. She was raised in Baltimore before living in Arnold. She attended Southern High School in Baltimore and graduated in the class of 1963. Kathleen worked for the MVA for 33 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and watching the Hallmark channel. She is survived by her sisters, Laura Matkins-Fowler of Arnold and Donna Heller of Severn; her brothers-in-law Louis Matkins of Arnold and Thomas Richard Matkins of Glen Burnie; and her sisters-in-law Sheila Matkins of Arnold and Barbara Matkins of Glen Burnie. Family and friends may visit on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10-11am at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12pm at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD, 21409. Interment is to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church. Coronavirus restrictions and online condolences may be seen on



