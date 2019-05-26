Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Nevel. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-2222 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Viewing 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John Neumann Church 620 N. Bestgate Rd Annapolis , DC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Rae Nevel of Annapolis, MD entered heaven peacefully surrounded by her family on May 22, 2019, at Washington Adventist Hospital. There she lost her final battle with heart disease. Kathleen was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Violet and Raymond Schmidt. She attended Kent State University, where she received her teaching certificate. She taught at St. Lukes in Cleveland, Ohio and married Bill Nevel in 1962. She moved, with her husband, to Ft. Sill in Oklahoma just after their first child, Christine, was born on Christmas day 1963.They moved to Evanston, IL where she worked with music and insurance companies and raised four children, Christine (Phelps), Chuck (Annie), Timothy, Kerry. Kathy was an active member of the Evanston Catholic Women's Auxiliary, League of Women's Voters, bridge and book clubs. They moved to Annapolis, MD in 1992, and she continued to pursue her many interests including book clubs, bridge groups, golfing and drawing classes at the community college. She was a remarkable bridge player and served as an Officer of The New Annapolitans social group. In addition to creating her sketches and watercolor paintings, she was a member of the Annapolis Friends of the Arts. Kathy loved hosting her large and extended family for holidays, crab feasts, graduations, and family milestones. Her family is forever entertained by her dry wit and sharp sense of humor.During their 56 years of marriage, Kathy and Bill shared a love of travel which took them to Copenhagen, Germany, London, Ireland, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha among other great cities. Together they explored the Chesapeake Bay on their trawler. Bill ever the gung-ho Captain and Kathy, the Reluctant Admiral. She never missed an opportunity to support her grandchildren in their multiple interests and performances. She is survived by her devoted husband, four children, six grandchildren (Cotton, Brianna, Maggie, Emmett, Gretchen, Paige), four siblings; the remaining Dancing Aunts: Janet (Pat), Marlene (Barry), Coletta (Jack), and brother Raymond (Eileen) and a large and loving extended family. Joining Bill in mourning are his brothers and sister, Bob, Ralph (Kathy), Betty. A viewing will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD, 21401, 410-263-2222, Monday, May 27, 2019, 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral service will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 620 N. Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11:00 am. A brief celebration of life will be held at the reception immediately following the mass at the church. Interment will be later in Ohio with her and Bill's family. In lieu of flowers, feel welcome to honor Kathy's memory with a donation to either SIDS (Center for Infant and Child Loss, 737 West Lombard St., Room 233, Baltimore, MD, 21201) or Annapolis Friends of the Arts (FOTA, PO Box 4635, Annapolis, MD, 21401).

Kathleen Rae Nevel of Annapolis, MD entered heaven peacefully surrounded by her family on May 22, 2019, at Washington Adventist Hospital. There she lost her final battle with heart disease. Kathleen was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Violet and Raymond Schmidt. She attended Kent State University, where she received her teaching certificate. She taught at St. Lukes in Cleveland, Ohio and married Bill Nevel in 1962. She moved, with her husband, to Ft. Sill in Oklahoma just after their first child, Christine, was born on Christmas day 1963.They moved to Evanston, IL where she worked with music and insurance companies and raised four children, Christine (Phelps), Chuck (Annie), Timothy, Kerry. Kathy was an active member of the Evanston Catholic Women's Auxiliary, League of Women's Voters, bridge and book clubs. They moved to Annapolis, MD in 1992, and she continued to pursue her many interests including book clubs, bridge groups, golfing and drawing classes at the community college. She was a remarkable bridge player and served as an Officer of The New Annapolitans social group. In addition to creating her sketches and watercolor paintings, she was a member of the Annapolis Friends of the Arts. Kathy loved hosting her large and extended family for holidays, crab feasts, graduations, and family milestones. Her family is forever entertained by her dry wit and sharp sense of humor.During their 56 years of marriage, Kathy and Bill shared a love of travel which took them to Copenhagen, Germany, London, Ireland, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha among other great cities. Together they explored the Chesapeake Bay on their trawler. Bill ever the gung-ho Captain and Kathy, the Reluctant Admiral. She never missed an opportunity to support her grandchildren in their multiple interests and performances. She is survived by her devoted husband, four children, six grandchildren (Cotton, Brianna, Maggie, Emmett, Gretchen, Paige), four siblings; the remaining Dancing Aunts: Janet (Pat), Marlene (Barry), Coletta (Jack), and brother Raymond (Eileen) and a large and loving extended family. Joining Bill in mourning are his brothers and sister, Bob, Ralph (Kathy), Betty. A viewing will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD, 21401, 410-263-2222, Monday, May 27, 2019, 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral service will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 620 N. Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11:00 am. A brief celebration of life will be held at the reception immediately following the mass at the church. Interment will be later in Ohio with her and Bill's family. In lieu of flowers, feel welcome to honor Kathy's memory with a donation to either SIDS (Center for Infant and Child Loss, 737 West Lombard St., Room 233, Baltimore, MD, 21201) or Annapolis Friends of the Arts (FOTA, PO Box 4635, Annapolis, MD, 21401). Published in The Capital Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close