Kathleen O'Donnell Walton died Wednesday the 9th of October at the age of 86 years. A longtime resident of Bowie, Md; Kathleen was born on December 30th, 1932, to James and Esther O'Donnell of Lexington, Nebraska. Kathleen received a BA and MA from University of Nebraska. She continued her education journey and later achieved her PhD from the University of Delaware. Kathleen spent her years in the academic realm first teaching English for many years at Kearney State College and Bowie State University. She then was drafted to work in academic administrative positions serving as deans, advisors and interim vice president at Bowie State University, Jackson State University and California State University Dominguez Hills. After retirement she worked as an administrator at the Maryland Higher Education Commission for the state. Kathleen was a devoted sports fan and loved her Capitals and Nats. She loved reading, music and the joy of singing; singing loud and unabashed. But most of all, she believed in the human spirit and the power of God and thus lived her life with an open door willing to help anyone at any time regardless of the sacrifice. She was a giver to those less fortunate or in need. She knew no other way. And though she was little, she was fierce…fierce in right and wrong…fierce in her beliefs…fierce in her faith in God and mankind. A devoted mother Kathleen leaves behind her sons Jim, Sean and Rory, their wives Sarah, Kim & Jane and her eight amazing grandchildren. Sadly, she was predeceased by her daughter Kerry Dallas and her brother Jim O'Donnell. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, at the St Matthew's United Methodist Church in Bowie, Md. at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St Matthew's.

