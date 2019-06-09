Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Powers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Mary Powers, 89, Arnold, MD passed away on May 30 after a year-long struggle with complications related to heart disease. Her passing occurred peacefully at home with several family members at her bedside.Kathleen was born December 20, 1929 at Pittsburgh, PA. She was the second of seven children born to Frank and Angeline Auer. The entire Auer family moved to the Chicago area in the late 1930s and settled in Oak Park, a western suburb of Chicago. She attended St. Edmund's Elementary School, Trinity High School at nearby River Forest, and Rosary College (also located at River Forest and now called Dominican University). Kathleen graduated from Rosary in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in library science and went to work as a librarian at Loyola University of Chicago.It was a fortunate catch for Loyola. Kathleen had a gift for putting people at ease, and was instantly liked by those she greeted for the first time, students and faculty alike. Her beautiful smile was irresistible, spreading comfort and joy among those in her company. She seemed committed to going out of her way to please people; in particular guests in her home. One of her favorite on-going activities was to assist family members and friends by voluntarily searching for information and materials she felt would be useful to their needs, interests and abilities. When she got married, Kathleen became the very best Mom a kid could have. She gave every moment of her day to ensuring her children were raised in a home which gave them the security, guidance and affection required for positive growth, physically, emotionally and morally. Not surprising, even when confined to bed for many months while in hospice at home, she always had a smile for visitors and was more concerned about their comfort than her own. She will be greatly missed. Kathleen is an angel!Living family members left behind are husband Tom, seven children [Tom Jr.(Karen), Patricia (Thomas), Karen (William), Susan (William), Robert (Claire), Jacqueline (Michael), Kathy (Daniel)]; 17 grandchildren (Tom, Mary, & Davis Powers; Julie, Tyler & Joseph Anderson; Kimberly & David McCollum; Michael, Robert & Katie Stocker; Christopher, Brian & Andrew Powers; Emily & Julie Stapleton; and Riordan "RC" Goodwin. Four grandchildren are married: Mary Powers to Patrick Bloodsworth; David McCollum to Jada Byun; Julie Anderson to Andrew Hutsell; and Tom III Powers to Amanda Willoughby. Julie & Andrew and Amanda & Tom recently presented Kathleen with two great granddaughters: Kate (named in honor of Kathleen) Hutsell, and Ivy Powers. Funeral services will take place at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, Annapolis, June 18, 11 AM. A private interment is planned for a later date.

