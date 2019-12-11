Kathleen A. Randall, 64, a lifelong resident of Glen Burnie, MD, died on December 9, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mrs. Randall was born on October 5, 1955 in Baltimore, MD to Mary L. and the late Albert R. Hofmann. She worked as a hair dresser at Hair Quarters for 10 years before changing careers to become a loan processor at Harvard Mortgage in Annapolis. Outside of work, Kathleen was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Pasadena and enjoyed playing bingo, visiting casinos, and shopping. In addition to her father, Mrs. Randall is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Thomas R. Randall, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Mary L. Hofmann; son, Thomas R. Randall, III (and daughter-in-law, Tina); daughter, Kimberly Harp (and son-in-law, Mark); brother, William J. Hofmann, II (and sister-in-law, Kim); big sister, Cheryl Ann Johnson (and brother-in-law, Jimmie); 4 grandchildren, Tyler A. Amos, Amber L. Clifford, Matthew R. Randall, and Kyle G. Randall; god-daughter, Bre-Anne S. Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 13 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019