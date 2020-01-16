Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM St. John the Evangelist 689 Ritchie Hwy Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Marie Casey Saunders, 58, a resident of Severna Park, MD, and previously of Camp Springs, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on January 12, 2020 due to complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) . Born on July 26, 1961, in Évreux, Eure, France, to the late Michael James Casey, Sr. and Kathleen Mary Casey. Kathleen graduated from La Reine High School in Suitland, Maryland in 1979. She went on to follow her dreams by earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Salisbury University and receiving her license as a Registered Nurse (RN). She worked as an RN at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD where she met her beloved husband and best friend of 30 years, Dr. Geoffrey Saunders, whose practice she later went on to manage. Kathleen was a devoted wife and loving mother who was immensely proud of family. She enjoyed traveling, music, sports, and spending time with her family and friends. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Geoffrey Harold Saunders and their five children Geoffrey, Cameron, Kathleen, Ciara, and Colleen; her four siblings Linda (Gary) Connell, Michael (Nancy) J. Casey, Jr., John Casey, and Thomas (Juliet) Casey; her step-mom Mary T. Casey; and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Kathleen's life on Friday January 17, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist, 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146 followed by her interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathleen's name to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Fl, New York, NY 10001 or online at

Kathleen Marie Casey Saunders, 58, a resident of Severna Park, MD, and previously of Camp Springs, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on January 12, 2020 due to complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) . Born on July 26, 1961, in Évreux, Eure, France, to the late Michael James Casey, Sr. and Kathleen Mary Casey. Kathleen graduated from La Reine High School in Suitland, Maryland in 1979. She went on to follow her dreams by earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Salisbury University and receiving her license as a Registered Nurse (RN). She worked as an RN at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD where she met her beloved husband and best friend of 30 years, Dr. Geoffrey Saunders, whose practice she later went on to manage. Kathleen was a devoted wife and loving mother who was immensely proud of family. She enjoyed traveling, music, sports, and spending time with her family and friends. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Geoffrey Harold Saunders and their five children Geoffrey, Cameron, Kathleen, Ciara, and Colleen; her four siblings Linda (Gary) Connell, Michael (Nancy) J. Casey, Jr., John Casey, and Thomas (Juliet) Casey; her step-mom Mary T. Casey; and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Kathleen's life on Friday January 17, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist, 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146 followed by her interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathleen's name to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Fl, New York, NY 10001 or online at https://www.psp.org/about-curepsp/ Condolences and tributes to Kathleen may be made online at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close