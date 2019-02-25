Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Wilkinson. View Sign

Kathleen Mary Wilkinson, 73, of Brigantine, NJ entered into rest on Friday February 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the loving daughter of the late James D. and Mary (Dempsey) O'Connor. She was the devoted wife of John F. Wilkinson whom she married on May 17, 1969.Kathleen was a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County where she received her degrees in English and Literature. She was a language arts teacher at Central Middle School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.Kathleen enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family and loved ones. Most of all Kathleen embodied the positive traits of love, intellect, strength, giving, caring and selflessness.She will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband; John F. Wilkinson, sons; John (Jennifer) Wilkinson, Jr., James (Jennifer) Wilkinson, Andrew (Tiffany) Wilkinson, grandchildren; Jenna, Daniel, Jamie, Zackary, Sawyer, and a host of nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by a sister, Rosemary Berger.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kathleen's Life Celebration Memorial Mass on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the church from 10am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Kathleen please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481. Funeral Home Keates & Plum Funeral Home

