Kathryn Lorraine Allen, "Kitty" 99, a resident of Ginger Cove in Annapolis, passed away peacefully on February, 5, 2019 at her residence.Kitty was born on January 26, 1920 in Annapolis, MD to the late Clifford and Edythe Mae French. She retired from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. She was a longtime member of Davidsonville United Methodist Church and participated in the Daughters of the Nile, which is associated with the Shriners. Kitty enjoyed shopping, travelling and talking with people.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William T. Allen and her sisters; Jacqueline L. Laws and Mary Jeanne Ferguson. Kitty is survived by many close family members and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 am at the Davidsonville U.M. Church Cemetery, 819 Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kena Shriners, 9500 Technology Drive Manassas, VA. 20110. Online condolences at

