Service Information Christ Lutheran Church 701 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Christ Lutheran Church 701 South Charles Street Baltimore , MD

Kathryn Riley Callahan of Crofton, MD, died peacefully in her sleep on November 11, 2019 after a valiant battle against Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Edward J. Callahan, III, her adoring children Linda Callahan Kennedy, Cynthia Callahan Wilcox, son-in-law Thomas W. Wilcox, grandchildren Emily and Liam Kennedy, Katie, Sarah, and Isabelle Wilcox, and her sister Mary Riley Bailey of Harpers Ferry, WV. Kathryn was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. In 1965, she and Edward moved into one of the first homes built in Crofton. She was a Charter member and President of the Crofton Village Garden Club, where she became known as the "Cherry Tree Lady" for spearheading the planting of the Chinese cherry trees whose blossoms grace Crofton Parkway each spring. She also won many awards for her flower arrangements and her Williamsburg inspired Christmas decorations. Kathryn received the Citizen of the Year award for her Crofton community work and the Chesapeake Bay String of Pearls award while President of the Linthicum Walks Historical Society. Kathryn also volunteered for the Clothes Box at Anne Arundel Medical Center for many years. Kathryn loved all things Williamsburg, beautiful music, family history, entertaining, decorating, gardening, traveling and sailing with Edward, and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held December 21, 2019 at Kathryn's church which she attended since childhood; Christ Lutheran Church, 701 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD. beginning at 11:00 AM with reception following. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.

