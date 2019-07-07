Kathryn Ann Thomson, "Miss Kay", age 76, died at UMSMC at Easton on June 30, 2019 in the presence of her family. She is a 24 year survivor of breast cancer, having lost her valiant battle with a series of strokes. She bid her good-bye in the arms of her husband, Donald C. Thomson, to whom she had been married for 57 years. Born September 26, 1942 in Annapolis, MD, she was the daughter of the late James F. Small, Sr. and Kathryn Sarah Powers Small. Kay was at various times a Cub Scout leader, and assistant grade school teacher, a decorator, and a clothing store clerk. She enjoyed knitting and needle work, cooking, tending to her flowers, travel and genealogy research. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by her four children: Mark A. Thomson of Great Mills, MD, Barry E. Thomson (Debra) of Easton, MD, Laura M. Ranalli of Batavia, NY, and Daniel E. Thomson (Elise) of Grasonville, MD; daughter in-law, Katherine E. Thomson of Dunkirk, MD; and son in-law, Thomas A. Ranalli of Batavia, NY; six grandchildren: Stephanie, Jessica, Cara Mia, Matthew, Ruthie and Portia; sister, Jamie Woods (Rick); brother, James F. Small, Jr. (Kelly). A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, July 10 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Interment will be held privately at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie, MD. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 7, 2019