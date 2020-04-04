Kathy Lyn Arnold, a resident of Pasadena, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Regency Park in Gambrills, MD. She was born on February 5, 1944 to Howard and Jean Thompson in Baltimore, MD and was raised in Severna Park. She attended Severna Park Elementary and went to Annapolis Jr. High School. She was in the class of 1962 in Severna Park High School, then attended LSU, where she received her bachelor's degree in psychology. Kathy worked as a social worker for the A.A. County Department of Social Services doing child protective services as well as for the Child Care Program at Mt. Caramel Methodist Church, where she was a member. In addition to her work as a social worker, Kathy volunteered at the Battered Women's Center. She enjoyed her work protecting the well-being of children and gardening. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Jean Thompson and her brother, Howard (Tom) Thompson, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, David R. Arnold; her two sons, Thomas M. Arnold of Boiling Springs, PA, and Adam S. Arnold of Perry Hall, MD, her sister Jean A. Judy, of Cape St. Claire, MD, as well as 5 grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions set by local and state government limiting gatherings, services at this time will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020