Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Arnold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Lyn Arnold, a resident of Pasadena, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Regency Park in Gambrills, MD. She was born on February 5, 1944 to Howard and Jean Thompson in Baltimore, MD and was raised in Severna Park. She attended Severna Park Elementary and went to Annapolis Jr. High School. She was in the class of 1962 in Severna Park High School, then attended LSU, where she received her bachelor's degree in psychology. Kathy worked as a social worker for the A.A. County Department of Social Services doing child protective services as well as for the Child Care Program at Mt. Caramel Methodist Church, where she was a member. In addition to her work as a social worker, Kathy volunteered at the Battered Women's Center. She enjoyed her work protecting the well-being of children and gardening. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Jean Thompson and her brother, Howard (Tom) Thompson, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, David R. Arnold; her two sons, Thomas M. Arnold of Boiling Springs, PA, and Adam S. Arnold of Perry Hall, MD, her sister Jean A. Judy, of Cape St. Claire, MD, as well as 5 grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions set by local and state government limiting gatherings, services at this time will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations