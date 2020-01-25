Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Jo Keever. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Annapolis Evangelical Lutheran Church Edgewater , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On January 6, 2020, daughter, wife, and mother, Kathy Jo Bertelsen Keever passed away at home with family after a long battle with cancer. She was a native of Monmouth, Illinois and was a Yorkwood High School Alumni. Kathy Jo's love was catching babies, first as a labor and delivery nurse and then as a nurse midwife, a graduate of Georgetown University. She joined the Air Force in 1987 and had been stated across the country in California and Maryland, and across the globe in Japan. After her time in the Air Force, she became a Professor at Anne Arundel Community College teaching first year nursing, and many other Allied Health courses. She retired from AACC after her diagnosis of cancer. Kathy Jo loved being active in her community. She loved her church family, assisting with Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and singing in the choir. She was a strong advocate for women's' rights. She loved singing with the Queen Annes County Chorale. Additionally, she had love being a force for good in her community through her pageant title of National Royal Ambassador by helping out at the local food bank. Kathy Jo was married to the love of her life for over 41 years, Kirk Keever, also an Illinois native. Just recently renewing their vows last year in celebration of 40 years of marriage. Kathy Jo is survived by her husband; three younger brothers, John, Jerry, and Mark; her three children Melissa, Nathan (Becki), and AnDrew (Dannee); and her eleven grandchildren Molly, Gabriel, Oliver, Jordan, Teagan, Jacob, Tristan, Sawyer, Maggie, Beauregard, and Eila. She was preceded in death by her father John Bertelsen and mother Laurette Bertelsen Hawk. A celebration of life for Kathy Jo will be held on Thursday, 30 January 2020 at 10am at Annapolis Evangelical Lutheran Church in Edgewater, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church for the youth ministry.

