Kathryn "Tootsie" Turner a life-long resident of Bowie, Maryland passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Tootsie was the wife of the late Rice Turner; mother of Marie Turner Baldwin, Samuel Charles Turner (Eileen), Charlotte Bradley Turner and Kathryn Rice Harmison; sister of Dorothy "Missy" Hyson and she is survived by ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Tootsie will be truly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends will gather from 10 to 12 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, Maryland 20715 where a Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Online condolences may be left at www.robertevansfuneralhome.com