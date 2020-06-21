Mrs. Berry was born in 1932 in Lakeview, Michigan to Wesley and Evelyn Sovern Logan. During her informative years, she lived in Kalamazoo, Michigan attending State High School. She graduated from Western Michigan University and received her Registered Nursing degree from Bronson Hospital Nursing School in Kalamazoo. Her employment history included Director of Nursing and Faculty of the School of Nursing at Bronson Hospital. She served her profession as the Executive Director of the Western New York Nurses Association and the President of the third District of Maryland Nurses Association. The Governor of Maryland recognized Mrs. Berry for her efforts guiding the Legislature's efforts to improve the safety and governance of healthcare. Mrs. Berry was involved with and led the US Naval Academy and Hillsmere Garden Clubs. She was recognized for floral design in multiple competitions. She leaves her husband, Robert Berry of Annapolis; hers sons, Michael (Kathy) Bush of Sarasota, FL and Robert (Janie) Bush of Topeka, KS; and step-children Suzanne (Bob) Cottrell of Oxford, NC, Teresa (David) Hartle of Conway, SC, Rob Berry II of Baltimore, MD, and David (Cynthia) Berry of North Charleston, SC. She has nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USNA Garden Club and the Hillsmere Garden Club. Online condolences may be made at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.