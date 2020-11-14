1/
Kay F. Anderson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay F. Anderson passed away surrounded by family on November 9, 2020. She is survived by her four grandchildren: Lucas, Bryanna, Catherine, and Leah; her daughter, Debbie and her husband Michael, and her daughter Kim. She joined her husband of 47 years, Dwight "Andy" Anderson. Katie was born in Gastonia, North Carolina on March 7, 1945, where she spent many happy days on her grandma's porch. When she was six years old, she moved with her mother Frances to Maryland, where she made lifelong friends. Against her mother's wishes, she married Andy on March 21, 1964 and her greatest desire to build a family was fulfilled when they welcomed their daughters Debbie and Kimmy. Katie was a proud Navy wife and made a home for her family wherever the military took them. Katie was strong, insightful, and fun. She loved to dance, and never let her health get in the way of her joy. She enjoyed writing poems, spending time at the ocean, and talking for hours with her many dear friends all over the world. She worked hard all of her life and was generous with everything she earned. She fostered her faith in Jesus through frequent prayer and study, and it was her most important relationship. Above all else, Katie is remembered as a force of love. She will be deeply missed by her friends and her family, who could always rely on her for a laugh, advice, a meal, and an apropos story. She had an incredible skill at making anyone feel comfortable in her presence. Katie's grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was the best Mom-Mom in the world, and she considered it the most important job she ever had. Her legacy of resilience and love will be carried on by her children and grandchildren and her story will never be forgotten. Her impact will be felt around the world in the hearts of those who miss her, and we are grateful to be blessed with her love. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills. MD. A private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 16 with burial to follow in the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 923-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 13, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
paul weaver
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Paul an Sharon Weaver
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved