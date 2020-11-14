Kay F. Anderson passed away surrounded by family on November 9, 2020. She is survived by her four grandchildren: Lucas, Bryanna, Catherine, and Leah; her daughter, Debbie and her husband Michael, and her daughter Kim. She joined her husband of 47 years, Dwight "Andy" Anderson. Katie was born in Gastonia, North Carolina on March 7, 1945, where she spent many happy days on her grandma's porch. When she was six years old, she moved with her mother Frances to Maryland, where she made lifelong friends. Against her mother's wishes, she married Andy on March 21, 1964 and her greatest desire to build a family was fulfilled when they welcomed their daughters Debbie and Kimmy. Katie was a proud Navy wife and made a home for her family wherever the military took them. Katie was strong, insightful, and fun. She loved to dance, and never let her health get in the way of her joy. She enjoyed writing poems, spending time at the ocean, and talking for hours with her many dear friends all over the world. She worked hard all of her life and was generous with everything she earned. She fostered her faith in Jesus through frequent prayer and study, and it was her most important relationship. Above all else, Katie is remembered as a force of love. She will be deeply missed by her friends and her family, who could always rely on her for a laugh, advice, a meal, and an apropos story. She had an incredible skill at making anyone feel comfortable in her presence. Katie's grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was the best Mom-Mom in the world, and she considered it the most important job she ever had. Her legacy of resilience and love will be carried on by her children and grandchildren and her story will never be forgotten. Her impact will be felt around the world in the hearts of those who miss her, and we are grateful to be blessed with her love. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills. MD. A private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 16 with burial to follow in the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery.



