On November 18, 2019, while visiting family in her hometown of Massillon, Ohio, Kay Merchant passed away suddenly. Kay was born May 30, 1943, the daughter of the late Harry M. and Mary Ellen (Ress) Donecker. She leaves behind to mourn her passing her husband of 53 years, Donald; her two children Michael (Andrea) Merchant, and Steven (Laurie Dale) Merchant; one grandson, Nathan Merchant; a sister, Sally Featheringham; a brother, John (Maryann) Donecker; and a host of other relatives. After graduating with honors from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education, she taught in Ohio before relocating to the Washington, DC, area. She taught in Montgomery and Anne Arundel Counties as a classroom teacher. After earning her Master's Degree in Education, she became a reading specialist at Harmon Elementary School and finished her career at Brock Bridge Elementary School, retiring in 2008. Kay spent much of her retirement researching her family's genealogy, tracing her ancestors back at least eight generations. Her other passions included reading and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle. Of all her accomplishments, the one she was most proud of was being called "Grammie." A memorial honoring her life will be held at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146, on December 7, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her name.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019