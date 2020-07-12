Kay Marlene Mylod "Oma" passed away July 6, 2020 one week shy of celebrating her 86th birthday. Kay is survived by her son Pat and daughter-in-law Elaine, grandchildren Erika (Brian), Megan, Morgan, Justin & Christopher and brother Steve. Kay is predeceased by her former spouse Norman, daughter Michele, granddaughter Stephanie and brother Randy. Kay's family is grateful for the kindness and love from Dr. Bonnie Mitchell, Jessie and staff, Dr. Sykora and staff at Kaiser-Annapolis and Kris-Leigh Davidsonville staff for their dedication and never-ending patience in care giving. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue at www.dvgrr.org
or MeoowzResQ Kitten and Cat Rescue at www.meoowzresq.org
. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.kalasfuneralhomes.com