Kelly Aaron Matthews (53) of Davidsonville, MD, died on February 28, 2019. He was the beloved son of Gerald (Dippy) and Willie (Micky) Matthews. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, P.A., 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, from 11 AM to 12 PM, with a Memorial service to follow at 12 PM.
