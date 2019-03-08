Kelly Aaron Matthews

Kelly Aaron Matthews (53) of Davidsonville, MD, died on February 28, 2019. He was the beloved son of Gerald (Dippy) and Willie (Micky) Matthews. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, P.A., 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, from 11 AM to 12 PM, with a Memorial service to follow at 12 PM.
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
