Kelly Margaret Scruggs passed away on July 6, 2019 after a bicycle accident in South Bethany, Delaware. She was 27 years old. She is survived by her parents, Kevin and Cindy Scruggs, sister Laura Scruggs, and brother-in-law Michael Rossberg. Kelly had the blessing of a large, tight-knit, extended family who loved her dearly, her twelve special cousins among them. Kelly grew up in Ellicott City, MD where she participated in softball, field hockey, band, musical productions, and a wide-range of artistic endeavors. Kelly won numerous awards for her fine art during high school, and later attended The Rhode Island School of Design, where she majored in Film, Video and Animation. During college she traveled to Japan, where she learned papermaking and soaked up the culture. She was hired immediately upon graduation by Merkle as a Digital Art Director, where she won an American Advertising Federation Gold Addy Award for her work for USAA. Most recently Kelly was employed as a Social Media Designer at Crosby Marketing Communications in Annapolis, MD, where she earned a Bronze Telly Award for her work for Military OneSource. Kelly was a creative thinker with many gifts. She had the kindest of hearts, was adored by her family, and will be missed by many. Her love of dogs was unparalleled, and her dog Balto was her faithful companion. A memorial service celebrating Kelly's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Kelly's honor may be made to Small Miracles Dog Rescue, 10236 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042. An online guest book is available at

