On March 27, 2020, Stanley Kendall, of Annapolis, MD, passed away at the age of 90. Stanley grew up on O Street in SW Washington D.C. After high school, he spent five years in the Navy. One evening, at a Knights of Columbus dance, he met his future wife, Gloria and were married in 1952. Mr. Kendall worked as a union Mason for 20 years and spent time working for the government printing office in Washington D.C. Stanley enjoyed teaching union apprentices and admiring the work the he had accomplished at the end of each day. He also loved to spend time with his family, buying and selling merchandise and bicycles he repaired with Mom at the Flea Market, gardening with Mom & Steve, hunting with Steve, fishing on his boat with the family and faithfully supporting his daughter. Boating on the Chesapeake was an adventure for Stanley. He started out taking his family on a rowboat, but Mother Nature kept letting him know that he needed a bigger boat. After battling the elements for a long time, with a few smaller boats, Stanley decided to buy a real boat that could handle the wind and surf. His days with his family on the Chesapeake Bay were some of his and his children's fondest memories. He was a member of several organizations, including the local lodge of the Moose and IOOF, Masonic Temple Masons, and the American Legion. He is survived by his children, Ann Kendall and Steve Kendall. Funeral services and interment are private.

