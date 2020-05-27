Kendle Kay Belt, born on October 16th, 1959, beloved daughter of the late George and Lillian Belt, was called to her heavenly home on May 7th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Annapolis. Throughout the years, she resided in California, Alabama, and Ohio. However, Annapolis was truly her HOME. Kendle graduated from Annapolis High School in 1978. She later attended Barbizon School of Modeling in California. She excelled in Performing Arts and earned the privilege to dance with The Alvin Ailey Dance Co. and starred in the Broadway production "Jesus Christ Superstar". She earned her CMA certification at the Tesst College of Technology and was employed in retail for many years. She also worked as a Leasing Officer, Phlebotomist, and CMA for Somerset Assisted Living and AAMC. Her hobbies included singing, dancing, writing, being a Fashionista, and watching movies. She wrote two songs; "Look Over the Rainbow" and "Why Do Birds Sing That Way". The latter was professionally recorded. She enjoyed attending church and prided herself in teaching and encouraging her children while instilling words of wisdom. Kendle was born a free spirit with a beautiful smile and was friendly to all. Kendle loved and lived life to its fullest, and did this unapologetically. She leaves to cherish her memory 5 children; Kwan Speights (Louie), Kye Rowel, Kellie Rowel, Keith Rowel (Kelly), Keara Holt (Milton), 17 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 6 brothers, 5 sister-in-Laws, a devoted and loyal partner; Kernell Hunt Sr., a very loving Uncle and Aunt, cherished nieces and nephews, cousins, a slew of friends and acquaintances, and several endearing friends; Roberta "MIMI" Clark, Janice Day Lloyd, Jacqueline Jacobs, and Tansey Taylor. Our Beautiful Butterfly has taken her last flight! An Event Celebrating her life and 60th year will take place in the near future. A notice will be posted in accordance with the release of the Governor's Mandate.



