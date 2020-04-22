The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Kenneth Andrew Collins


1934 - 2020
Kenneth Andrew Collins Obituary
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Kenneth Andrew Collins of Crofton, Md. Loving husband and father of four children and four step-children, passed away at age 85. Ken was born on December 28, 1934 in Washington, DC to Sydney and Margaret (Fallon) Collins. He attended St. Anthony Catholic School in Washington, DC, and served as an altar boy including for the Archbishop of DC. Ken served in the U.S. Army, and then worked as a Metropolitan police officer for 20 years in Washington, DC. During his time in the police force, he was honored to have guarded Martin Luther King, Jr. during his 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in DC. His service on that day is now memorialized on the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial in Annapolis, MD. Ken later worked for the DC Department of Transportation and as a court reporter. Ken raised 3 sons, Kevin, Brian and Gary, and one daughter, Laura (now deceased). He also helped raised his stepchildren Barbara, John, Colleen, and Chris, and loved them as he did his own children. He most loved to dote on his wife and family, and he enjoyed traveling and playing cards with his close friends. Ken is survived by his wife, Barbara, 7 of his 8 children, 9 grandchildren: Shayne, Dakota, Kathleen, Trinity, Zachary, Conner and Caitlyn, Edina, Wesley and one great grandson Shayne Jr., as well as his sisters Regina and Elizabeth. Due to the COVID-19 environment, services are private. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
