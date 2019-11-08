Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Burkhard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Edwin Burkhard, Jr. (Skip), 73, of Severna Park, MD, passed away October 26, 2019. Born on September 19, 1946 to Kenneth E. Burkhard, Sr. and Edith (Gardner) Burkhard of Fredrick, MD along with his sister Nancy Rae Burkhard (now deceased). The family moved to Severna Park in 1964, where Ken remained. Now the family are all together again, all at peace. Kenneth leaves behind his loving wife and partner, Kathy E. Burkhard (Kitty); daughter Erin L. Burkhard (Chad) Keefer; son Daniel K. Burkhard; first wife and mother of his children, Mary Vodak; stepson William T. Jahnigen, Jr. (Melissa); stepdaughter Terrie L. Warfield (Randal); several brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law. Mickey and Pat, William and Deann, Michael (Harmon's) Christina and Daniel Demeres. Grandchildren Sofipa, Noah, Gavin, Gretchen, Ellie, Krista, Harley, David, Dustin, William III, and Travis, two great-grandsons, and two great-granddaughters.? Kenneth worked over 35 years for Transworld Airlines. He was an avid gardener and a coach for the "Green Hornets" of Severna Park. He had many friends and was well-liked by the community. He loved tinkering around with his motorcycle his cats and his GTO. Kenneth will be deeply missed. Always my Skip-De-Do-Dah. Services for Kenneth were private.

