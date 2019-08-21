Kenneth M. Doerr "Kenny", a lifelong resident of Edgewater, died of diabetic complications on Saturday, August 17 at his home. Born on September 28, 1969 in Washington, DC, Kenny was a talented fabricator, specializing in custom kitchens. When not working, he enjoyed fishing, checking in on his grandson and a game of keno or poker. Kenny was avid sports fan, he loved to talk trash to a Cowboys fan, and was known for saying "there's always next year" when watching the Redskins. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Charles Doerr and the love of his life, Christy Lawson. He is survived by his loving children, Tyler Lawson and his fiancé, Ally of Lake Worth, FL and Casey Doerr of San Diego, CA; his brother, Charles (Michelle) Doerr of Edgewater; his mother, Kay Hudgens Brown of Annapolis and his grandson, Andrew Lawson of Lake Worth, FL. He will be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends but especially by his favorite aunt, Patricia Dillard of Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his memorial fund or to the National Diabetes Foundation. Friends are invited to celebrate Kenny's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, August 23 from 2 pm until his memorial service begins at 4 pm.

