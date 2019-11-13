Kenneth E. Ruble, 71, of Severn passed away on November 9, 2019. Ken was born on August 31, 1948 in Lewistown, PA to the late Ralph and Myrtle Ruble. Ken retired from the US Air Force as a Tech Sergeant and was a Vietnam Veteran. He loved being together with his family and spending time on his computer or watching T.V., He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosemary L. Ruble; his brats, Laura Ruble-Pryor (Lee) and Rebecca Vargas (John); his grandbrats, Christopher Krek (Orion), Jenna Collier (Denny), Cheyenne Vargas and Justin Vargas; his sister, Helen Thorell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Richard Ruble. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, Nov. 14th from 11-1 PM. A Funeral Service will following at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (https://vva.org/donate/). For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019