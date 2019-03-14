Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Elgert. View Sign

Kenneth Lloyd Elgert, 35, a resident of Severna Park, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 6, 2019 while on a cruise with his family.He was born on January 31, 1984 in Baltimore and attended Oak Hill Elementary School, Severna Park Middle School and Severna Park High School.Kenny was a proud employee at Giant Food in Severna Park for almost 20 years and also worked at the Providence Center.He was involved with the Special Olympics and enjoyed bowling and playing softball. He loved going to Severna Park athletic events and other athletic events in the area; listening to music and dancing; Earleigh Heights Carnival; Rock and Roll Revival; going on cruises; and keeping up with his police and firefighter friends.He is survived by his parents, Chip and Barbara Elgert of Severna Park, MD; one sister, Stephanie Roberts (Ben) of Severna Park, MD; niece and nephews, Abby, Owen, and Nolan of Severna Park, MD; godmother, Kristi Davison (Buddy) of Millersville, MD, and godfather, Shawn Luckeroth (Lori) of Glen Burnie, MD. He is also survived by nephews, Lloyd Elgert (Katelyn) of Centreville, MD and Joey Elgert of Pasadena, MD, as well as many other loving family members and friends.Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Dorothy Herget, and Lloyd and Myrtle Elgert; uncle Larry and aunt Rose Luckeroth; aunt Debi DeHaven; and cousin Michael Luckeroth.Family and friends may visit on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM -6:00 PM and on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Baltimore, MD.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; Severna Park High School c/o Athletic Department, 60 Robinson Road, Severna Park, MD 21146; Severna Park High School c/o Drama Program, 60 Robinson Road, Severna Park, MD 21146; Earleigh Heights Fire Company, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146; or to the Anne Arundel County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 553, Crownsville, MD 21032.

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

