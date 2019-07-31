Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Garber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Kenneth Bruce Garber, a retired veterinarian, equestrian enthusiast, and avid sailor passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. The Wellington, FL resident was 72. Born in Newark, New Jersey, the oldest son of Leonard and Beulah Garber, Kenneth grew up with his younger siblings, Stephen and Karen, in Springfield, New Jersey. Kenneth received his bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from the University of Bologna in Italy. Ken spent many formative and meaningful years in Italy learning to speak Italian fluently and visiting frequently throughout the rest of his life. When he returned to the US, Kenneth settled outside Philadelphia, PA and opened his own successful veterinary practice which he ran for over twenty years. In the winter of 1999, Kenneth retired and moved with his wife, Selma W. Garber, to Wellington, FL where for they've resided ever since with their many cats and dogs. Each summer, Ken and Selma spent time boating on the Chesapeake and enjoying their home in Eastport. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Selma, his son R. Brooks, his grandson Brooks Klein, his daughter-in-law Emma Long Garber, his mother Beulah, his sister, Karen, his brother Stephen, and his sister-in-law, Marianne. At the Annapolis Maritime Museum in Eastport, Annapolis, on August 4th at 5:30pm, there will be a celebration of Ken's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ken's honor to Danny & Ron's Rescue,

Dr. Kenneth Bruce Garber, a retired veterinarian, equestrian enthusiast, and avid sailor passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. The Wellington, FL resident was 72. Born in Newark, New Jersey, the oldest son of Leonard and Beulah Garber, Kenneth grew up with his younger siblings, Stephen and Karen, in Springfield, New Jersey. Kenneth received his bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from the University of Bologna in Italy. Ken spent many formative and meaningful years in Italy learning to speak Italian fluently and visiting frequently throughout the rest of his life. When he returned to the US, Kenneth settled outside Philadelphia, PA and opened his own successful veterinary practice which he ran for over twenty years. In the winter of 1999, Kenneth retired and moved with his wife, Selma W. Garber, to Wellington, FL where for they've resided ever since with their many cats and dogs. Each summer, Ken and Selma spent time boating on the Chesapeake and enjoying their home in Eastport. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Selma, his son R. Brooks, his grandson Brooks Klein, his daughter-in-law Emma Long Garber, his mother Beulah, his sister, Karen, his brother Stephen, and his sister-in-law, Marianne. At the Annapolis Maritime Museum in Eastport, Annapolis, on August 4th at 5:30pm, there will be a celebration of Ken's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ken's honor to Danny & Ron's Rescue, https://dannyronsrescue.org/ , an animal rescue run by dear friends. Published in The Capital Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close