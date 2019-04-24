Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Gerlach. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Gerlach, 82, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 after a courageous and lengthy battle with melanoma, congestive heart failure and diabetes. He was born in Baltimore on June 16, 1936 to Venturella Lambiase and Frank Gerlach, immigrants from Italy and Sweden. He obtained his bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in political science from the University of Maryland, College Park. After starting his career as a reporter for Baltimore-based News-American writing obituaries, Ken had a 38 year career with the National Security Agency until his retirement in 1995.Ken enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, travel and fine dining. He was very devoted to his job working in the intelligence community and lived overseas for a number of years in London, United Kingdom and Ankara, Turkey. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and particularly loved to dote on his two grandchildren. He had a real joy for life and loved sharing his interests with others around him passing on a lifelong love of travel to his two daughters. He was a very generous person who was a good listener and gave excellent advice. Ken was preceded in death by his mother and father, and three brothers Frank Gerlach, Jr., Donald Gerlach, and Carl Cordara and a sister, Margaret Hewitt. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Louise Cascio Gerlach; his daughter Kara Gerlach Flynn and her husband John Flynn; his daughter Melissa Gerlach and his two grandchildren, Ryan and Luke Flynn.Friends and family may visit on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis 21401. A funeral mass will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 9 am in St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis 21401.Memorial contributions may be made in Ken's name to the to help others in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

