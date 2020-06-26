Kenneth Sylvester Hall of Leland, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 22nd, 2020, at the age of 86. After several months of declining health, Ken died peacefully with his beloved wife of 63 years, Frankie, daughters Sheli and Mollie, and granddaughter Julianne by his side. While the world has lost a remarkable father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, and uncle, Heaven welcomed a blessed angel today. Ken was born in Laurel, MD on July 10, 1933, to father Charles Elmer Hall and mother Mary Ann Whitehead. The middle of three sons, Ken lost his own father at a young age and worked all his life serving the Lord and his family. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led him to enlist in the Army, work as the Supervisor of Computer Operations at Ft Meade, and eventually retire as the Department Head of the Financial Management Systems Department - NARDAC. Ken also attended night school to continually better himself and build a wonderful life for his family. He had a deep faith and lived his life in service to the Lord. He also had a great love for all things home improvement and many were lucky to have the benefit of his gifts with added rooms, remodels, and home improvement projects, including the family home which went through many iterations over the years. For several years, he operated his own contracting business at nights and on weekends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Warren Edward Hall. He is survived by his wife Frankie; brother Charles Hall; children Sheli Null (Ted), Michal Hall (Greg), Mindy Hall (Robin), and Mollie Boulware (Scott); grandchildren Jennifer Magruder (Chris), Jessica Mattaliano (Keith), Julianne Szymanski (Matthew), Katharine Rose Gephart-Hall, Eli and Ezra Boulware; great-grandchildren, Marcus, Micah, CJ and Josiah Magruder, Sabrina, Dominick, Ellianna, Amellia, and Angellina Mattaliano. The visitation will be held at the Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home on Monday, June 29th from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral home is allowing 60 people in at a time and requiring that masks be worn. A Catholic Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 30th at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Fields Church in Millersville, MD. Masks are also required at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cape Fear Life Care at 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia NC 28442.



