The Capital Gazette

Kenneth Horsey (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sweet Jenny - our hearts are reaching out to you and..."
    - Molly Kirk
  • "Lighting this candle to celebrate your life, Ken. You loved..."
    - Ann MoreheadMcClellan
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
  • "You will be missed Ken A good soul who always made time for..."
  • "Kenny I as many are in complete shock right now learning of..."
    - Steve LaPlanche
Service Information
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL
60137
(630)-469-0032
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
The Compass Church-Wheaton Campus
520 E. Roosevelt Rd
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Obituary
Kenneth Allen Horsey passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Wheaton, Illinois at the age of 65. Ken was born on October 11, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland to his loving parents, Barbara and the late Elmer Horsey. He was raised in Glen Burnie, MD. where his mother, Barbara, still resides. Ken was the beloved husband of Jennifer Horsey nee: Nichol for 30 years. He was the loving father to his children Bryan (Jen), Matthew (Devon), Kristin (John) Schaefer and Leah Horsey. He was the proud grandfather to his four grandchildren Makayla, Jameson, John (Jack), and Everett. He was the loving brother of William (Carol) and Christina; brother-in-law to Lisa (Mark) Hatfield and Elena Nichol; and Son-in-Law of Dow (Diana) Nichol. Ken was the proud owner of his remodeling company, "Man of the House". Outside of his work, he pursued his passion for music and played guitar/sang with the band Croozin' The Loop. Although Ken moved to Illinois in 1982, he never lost his love for Baltimore and specifically Ocean City, MD. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30am at The Compass Church-Wheaton Campus, 520 E. Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
