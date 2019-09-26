Kenneth (Ken) Lawrence of Westminster-Canterbury, Virginia Beach, died Thursday, August 29th, on his 89th birthday. Ken and his family were among the founding residents of Crofton before moving to Virginia. Ken's passion was flying, soloing before getting his driver's license. He enjoyed a career as a pilot spending the last 20 years as a corporate pilot for Southern Railway. He is survived by his five children David, Debbie, Susan, Betty Ann, and Gigi, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous adopted exchange students, and countless friends throughout the world. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, September 28th, at 1:30 at Westminster Canterbury, 3100 Shore Dr.,Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to lowvision.org
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019