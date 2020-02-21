Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Davidsonville United Methodist Church 819 W. Central Ave. Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Ken" Dobson Miller, Jr., age 70, a 17-year resident of West River and previously of Darnestown, Annapolis and Davidsonville, MD, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born on July 6, 1949, in Washington, DC to the late Mary Ann McLoughlin and Kenneth Dobson Miller, Sr., Ken graduated from St. Martin's Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Harker Preparatory School in Potomac, MD and attended Boston University where he played division one soccer. Ken loved his work and enjoyed a successful well-respected career as a Telecommunications Engineer at: The Capital Centre, Capital Video, The Discovery Channel, CEI (Communication Engineering, Inc) and the Washington Redskins. He was a member of SMPTE, The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers. In his spare time, Ken enjoyed traveling, working on his lawn and garden, coaching soccer and, most of all, spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Ross Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Dawn Haney Miller: three sons: Kenneth Dobson Miller III of Frederick, MD, Ryan Haney (Ashley Marie) Miller of Owings, MD and Paul Clayton (Ashley Dawn) Miller of Crofton, MD four sisters: Kathleen Green of Sioux City, IA, Rosemary (Kenneth) Katschke of Chicago IL, Carolyn (George) Counnas of Thousand Oaks, CA and Lenore (Arnie) Butay of Tulsa, OK, one brother, Clayton (Carol) Miller of Annapolis, MD and two sisters-in-law, April (Steve) Eisel of Laurel, DE and Wynne McKenna, three grandsons: Braedon, Devin and Mason Miller and one granddaughter on the way, Rowan Miller. Friends are invited to celebrate Ken's life with his family on Sunday, February 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Davidsonville United Methodist Church, 819 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. Burial will be private. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at:

