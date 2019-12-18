Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth "Ken" Nankervis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Ken" Nankervis passed away at home on November 28, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. He was 52. Ken was born on July 22, 1967 in Warren, Michigan to Kenneth Edward Nankervis and Robby Gene Brandon. He grew up the youngest of six and attended Berkley High School. He married Anita L. (Rhubottom) Nankervis in 1997 and became the proud father to their only child, Natalie. After moving to Annapolis he began working at A. Litteri and was known as the "wine guy" to many. After several years and much hard work Ken became owner of A. Litteri an award winning wine and deli shop located in Washington, DC. He celebrated and enjoyed life by cooking for his friends and family, sharing his expertise of wines, watching the Detroit Lions and always having a dog or two by his side. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his older brothers Ronald Nankervis and Gerald "Jerry" Nankervis. He is survived by his loving family: wife of 22 years, Anita Nankervis; daughter, Natalie Nankervis; Siblings, Edward Nankervis, Debra Nankervis-Jacobs and (Richard), Terrell Nankervis, Sister- in-Law Carol Nankervis, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and associates. A private celebration of life will occur at a later date when Ken will be interred at the family plot in Michigan. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to

